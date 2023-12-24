3 free agent pitchers that could help the Chicago White Sox in 2024
Three free-agent pitchers that the Chicago White Sox should be interested in.
Honestly, the free agent surface in baseball has just barely been scratched as there is a lot of talent out there yet to be had. The Chicago White Sox, if they are willing to take a crowbar and pry open their rusty wallet, could have their choice of almost any pitcher out there not named Yoshinobu Yamamoto (who just signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers). There are several free-agent pitchers out there who are available that could help fit the White Sox needs.
For this article, I looked at three free agents that might be able to be grabbed by the White Sox during the offseason. Nothing is impossible and signing any one of these three is certainly not out of the question. It’s just a matter of whether the free agent would want to come to Chicago to wait to win and wait for that wallet to be pried open to get that money out to pay the free agent.
Michael Lorenzen
The first free agent on the list to consider is right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen is coming off a season that saw him start 25 games with nine wins and nine losses. His ERA, in 2023, was 4.18, and his WHIP was 1.209. This 31 (almost 32) year-old starting pitcher might just be what the White Sox need to add another good arm to their pitching rotation. I think that Lorenzen has a lot of good left in him and can bring that to Chicago and have some success.
Seeing Lorenzen in a White Sox uniform would certainly be a welcome sight. Maybe ownership and management can make that happen.