3 free agent shortstops who can help the White Sox replace Tim Anderson in 2024
The White Sox have plenty of options available to them in free agent when it comes to stop-gap shortstops.
The Chicago White Sox should consider Isiah Kiner-Falefa for shortstop.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of good players to consider at shortstop this offseason and Isiah Kiner-Falefa needs to be near the top of their wish list. He has a history of being a Gold Glove caliber shortstop in the big leagues and now that he has hit free agency, he could be exactly the kind of stop-gap at short Chicago is looking for.
IKF spent the first few years of his career with the Texas Rangers where he was a mediocre at best hitter, but his glove always played including in 2020 when he took home the Gold Glove. Not long before the 2022 season started, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins and just one day later, Minnesota sent him to the New York Yankees where he has played for the last two seasons.
The White Sox making a signing like this would be right on par with what they've done for years. He wouldn't cost all that much money at all and he'll be easy to move off of if he plays badly or they determine that Montgomery is ready. His glove should also be good enough to live with what would likely be a limited ceiling at the plate in the short-term as well.
No matter what, all you can do is hope that the White Sox sign someone that helps them win. They claim they aren't rebuilding, but it is hard to win without a successful shortstop. All of these three guys have found success at different points of their careers. Will it continue in 2024? We'll see.