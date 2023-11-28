3 free agent starters who the White Sox must try to get signed right away
The White Sox have prime opportunities on the starting pitching market right now if they act quickly.
Luis Severino
The Chicago White Sox just need players to pitch for them at this point. It is clear that they aren't going to be a good team again in 2024 so they might as well sign a few pitchers. One of them that fits that potential innings-eater role is Luis Severino.
Severino has had a very interesting career up to this point. He has been in Major League Baseball since 2015 and every season has been a member of the New York Yankees. It has been a very up-and-down tenure for him throughout his career.
He has been an All-Star twice early in his career which had people thinking he would become a star pitcher in this league. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistencies have brought him down.
In 2017, he had an ERA of 2.98 and came in third place for the Cy Young. In 2018, he followed it up with a 3.39 ERA and a ninth-place finish for the Cy Young Award. Those were the two years that he was an American League All-Star.
Between 2019, 2020, and 2021, Severino made a total of seven appearances in MLB because of injury. Then, he had a bounce-back season in 2022 as he went 7-3 in 19 starts with a 3.18 ERA.
It just got bad for him again in 2023 but it was performance-based this time. He made 18 starts for the Yankees (and had one extra appearance) and it didn't go well for him. He went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA. He also only had 79 strikeouts in 89.1 IP. His WAR of -1.5 speaks volumes about his performance.
Severino is not going to be particularly expensive for whoever signs him. The White Sox should take a chance on him. Either he will be great and they got a steal or he will be terrible which won't matter much for the White Sox who have low expectations.