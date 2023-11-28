3 free agent starters who the White Sox must try to get signed right away
The White Sox have prime opportunities on the starting pitching market right now if they act quickly.
Sean Manaea
The Chicago White Sox should consider signing Sean Manaea before he gets taken by another team. He would be a great fit for this team at the top of their rotation. The Sox need a few good players at the top of this pitching staff and Manaea would be a great veteran for them.
He started his career as a draft pick of the Kansas City Royals. However, before ever playing a game for them, he was traded to the Oakland A's in the deal that landed Kansas City Ben Zobrist. The Royals and Zobrist won the World Series that fall (2015).
He has had a cup of coffee with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023. Now, he is looking for a new team headed into his age 31 season. There are plenty of teams that could use a player like this.
In 2023 with the Giants, he went 7-6 with an ERA of 4.44, a WHIP of 1.241, and 128 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched. He had a WAR of 0.3 so he was decent but nothing too special. Adding a guy like this wouldn't be a gamebreaker but they'd be adding a good player that can eat innings.
There is also that chance that he returns to his top form and the White Sox have themselves a stud that will pitch well for them. If that happened, they could potentially trade him for great future assets. It is something to consider for sure.
It is a shame that the White Sox don't shop at the top of the market with intentions to win but these three guys are good players for a team like them to contender.