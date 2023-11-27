3 free agents the Chicago White Sox must avoid at all costs
Corey Kluber
The Chicago White Sox have seen a lot of Corey Kluber in his career as he was a member of the Cleveland Guardians for a long time. He played for that organization from 2011-2019.
From there, Kluber started bouncing around a little bit. He spent 2020 with the Texas Rangers, 2021 with the New York Yankees, 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and 2023 with the Boston Red Sox.
Based on his season with the Red Sox in 2023, he needs to be kept far away from the White Sox. They are not going to be the organization that fixes him after a disaster of a year with the Red Sox. If he wants to continue his career in MLB, he should be seeking help with a much better franchise.
Kluber is the definition of a typical White Sox signing. He is an older player who was super-elite at one point and is now cheap. However, it is time to refrain from making a bad signing like that.
In 2023 with the Red Sox, he had a 3-6 record with a 7.04 ERA and 1.636 WHIP. He had a -0.8 WAR because of his overall impact. He was a bad pitcher on a good team but they missed the playoffs entirely. Now, Kluber is looking for a new home.
Signing him would probably lead to him making way too many starts for this team. We don't know about the rotation in 2024 as Dylan Cease could be traded while Michael Kopech could be headed for the bullpen.
They need people to pitch but Kluber should not be one of the names considered because he just isn't good enough anymore.