3 greatest Tim Anderson moments with the White Sox
By now, you heard that Tim Anderson won’t be returning to the Chicago White Sox this season. They declined to pick up his 2024 option and he is now a free agent.
There was a point where Tim Anderson was the best player on the team and the face of the franchise. He kind of went from being the fan favorite to being the scapegoat in a short amount of time.
Over the years, however, it is clear that Anderson had some good moments with the club. There are always going to be a lot of memories there that people will look back on fondly.
People might remember some memories more than others but there are tons to choose from. Most of them will make us wish things worked out differently but it is what it is. These are the three best Tim Anderson moments in a White Sox uniform:
1. Bat Flip
The Tim Anderson "bat flip" was an iconic moment for him in his career.
During an early season game back in April of 2019, the Chicago White Sox were on the come-up. They weren’t great yet but there was a lot of talent starting to accumulate at that point and Tim Anderson was in the middle of it all.
Early in the game, Anderson hit his 50th career home run off of Brad Keller and he chucked his bat toward the dugout. He was very excited about it which was obvious. Clearly, Keller and the Royals did not like it one bit.
In Tim's next at-bat, he was beaned and it caused a benches clearing argument. Four ejections came of this skirmish. It eventually led to Tim Anderson's rise to stardom in the league. From there, everyone knew who he was and that the White Sox were coming.
Make no mistake about it, the White Sox were really good at times in 2019 and all of 2020 and 2021. Tim Anderson was the leader of it and it all started with this coming out moment.