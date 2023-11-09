3 greatest Tim Anderson moments with the White Sox
2. Batting Title
Tim Anderson won the batting title which showed how good he was.
Batting average is not the stat that it used to be. You can't really tell how impactful of a hitter someone is based on that.
For example, Andrew Benintendi's batting average was comparable to Luis Robert Jr.'s in 2023. However, Luis Robert Jr. was an MVP-caliber hitter and Benintendi was borderline bad.
With that said, leading the league in average is something to be proud of as long as everything else offensively is working for you too.
That was the case for Anderson in 2019 when he was the batting champion. His .335 average was worth celebrating that year.
It was also the first of a few awards handed out to White Sox players during the rebuild. It was a massive failure in the end but that three-year stretch from 2019 to 2021 was very fun. Anderson winning the batting title was very cool and a top moment he had with the White Sox.