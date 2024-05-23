3 ideal teams to trade Erick Fedde to for the Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers have struggled to consistently get going in 2024, fresh off of a World Series ring in 2023. The team sits at 24-25 and are currently three games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers' pitching has not been a strength this season. The team is 18th in team ERA, 16th in WHIP, and 15th in strikeouts. The Rangers have started at least eight different pitchers this season as they deal with injuries to Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford, and Nathan Eovaldi. Adding a reliable veteran like Fedde could do wonders for the Rangers who hope to run it back this October.
The Rangers have the seventh-ranked farn system in the MLB, so adding Fedde would be no problem. The White Sox should try to land pitcher Brock Porter, who is the 88th-ranked prospect in baseball.