3 insane Chicago White Sox trade packages for Gavin Sheets
The Seattle Mariners should consider someone like Gavin Sheets
Can you imagine if the Seattle Mariners traded for Gavin Sheets? It would be a good move for both sides. Sheets is looking to be on a good team and the White Sox are looking to take advantage of that fact with the nice start that he is having.
The Seattle Mariners would be a good trade partner for a variety of reasons. For one, Sheets would go to a team that has a chance to compete in the AL West.
Two, the White Sox may find some great prospects in return from a team like the M's. If that did happen, both sides would be so happy.
Aidan Smith is a 19 year old outfielder currently playing in A ball as their number 13 prospect. Ben Williamson is their number 15 prospect right now. He is a 23 year old third baseman playing in high-A.
All of the players that would come back in a Sheets trade are young and need a varying amount of development. That is where the White Sox are at right now though with their rebuild. We'll see how that goes.