3 managerial candidates that could replace Pedro Grifol if the White Sox decide to move on
2. John Farrell
The former Red Sox manager who won the World Series in 2013, Farrell could be a well-experienced manager who could give the Southsiders some stability as they look to move onto the next phase post-rebuild. He has a career .517-win percentage and had back-to-back 93-win seasons in 2016 and 2017.
If Grifol were to get fired, the team may want to look for a coach who has head coaching experience, and Farrell would be one of the candidates with the best resume looking for a new job.
He hasn't managed a team since 2017 but that shouldn't be the deciding factor. The 61-year-old has big league experience as a player, playing with the Cleveland Indians, California Angels, and Detroit Tigers.
Farrell would be an interesting candidate for the job if he was interested. Managers who have coached more recently might have a better chance at getting the gig, but he certainly warrants a look.