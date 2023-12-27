3 managerial candidates that could replace Pedro Grifol if the White Sox decide to move on
These are the three managers the White Sox should be interested in if they fire Pedro Grifol.
3. Mike Scioscia
Mike Scioscia is one of the most underrated coaches of the past 20 years. He is a two-time Manager of the Year Award winner, won a World Series, and has had seven 90-plus win seasons. Not to mention, he also has a great coaching tree.
Successful managers Bud Black, Joe Maddon, and Ron Roenicke have come from the Scioscia led Angels organization. It is not evident that Scioscia wants to return to coaching, but there would be no better choice available to lead the Southsiders if the team were to move on from Pedro Grifol.
Scioscia, similar to Farrell, has been out of the league for a few years as a manager. This could cause an issue for the White Sox as they could be interested in adding a new, young manager.
If Scioscia was to be the next manager, the White Sox, at the very least, would be a good regular season team. He always had elite regular-season teams but did have his postseason struggles at times.
For White Sox fans now, they can deal with some playoff struggles if the team is competing.