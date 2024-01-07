3 Mets prospects the White Sox should target in a Dylan Cease trade
By Jon Conahan
Kevin Parada has the hit tool to help the White Sox
Kevin Parada is an interesting prospect. The No. 5 ranked prospect in the Mets system went to Georgia Tech and was arguably the best college catcher in the country.
His first two years of professional baseball haven't been the best, but the potential is clearly there. He spent most of his season in A+ in 2023, where he slashed .265/.340/.447 and hit 11 home runs.
Parada struggled a ton in AA but he only played in 14 games. He finished with 3 home runs in 54 at-bats and hit just .185. A concerning start in AA for a 22-year-old, but it's tough to think anything of it considering he had 54 at-bats.
The power has to translate to this level a bit more for him to warrant the position he was drafted in. So far, he hasn't necessarily shined. However, that could change with a different organization.
While the White Sox have Edgar Quero, the No. 3 ranked prospect in their system, I don't believe it matters too much in this situation. To me, adding the best players is what's most important in deals like this. Parada has the potential to be a high-end power bat and that's something I'm interested in if I'm the White Sox.