3 Mets prospects the White Sox should target in a Dylan Cease trade
By Jon Conahan
Drew Gilbert is the No. 1 priority
From the first time I watched Drew Gilbert at the University of Tennessee, I thought he was going to be a superstar.
What he was able to do on the offensive side of the baseball in college turned heads and resulted in him being picked in the first round by the Houston Astros. Gilbert was then traded to the New York Mets in the Justin Verlander trade.
Gilbert did have injuries when he entered the minor leagues, but he's been healthy recently and has impressed offensively.
The 23-year-old spent the 2023 season in AA with New York for 35 games after the trade. He slashed .325/.423/.561. Gilbert hit six home runs in 123 at-bats.
When you watch a guy who can do what Drew Gilbert does, he gives you much more than what he does on the field. He plays with a different type of fire and passion that can ignite a clubhouse and that's a bonus for the White Sox.
While the point of this deal isn't to add someone who can fire up the clubhouse, his 55-grade hit tool, 55-grade field tool, and 60-grade arm tool will more than do the trick.
He's a gamer and someone who has the potential to be a fun big leaguer in the future.