3 midseason decisions that have already killed the White Sox's playoff chances
2. Took too long to release Jose Ruiz and Jake Diekman.
The Chicago White Sox didn't need Jose Ruiz or Jake Diekman.
The Chicago White Sox have had up and down pitching this year. In the case of the bullpen, there have been guys that pitched well and guys that pitched not so well.
Jake Diekman and Jose Ruiz would fall under the category of players that pitched "not well". Both of them were released by the White Sox but not fast enough.
A lot of the early season losing had their name written all over it. The White Sox clearly had better options available to use (we've seen them now) but they chose to hang on to these too a bit too long.
Of course, that is a decision that they regret but you can't change it now. You can only look forward and be happy that those guys are no longer pitching poorly for the Chicago White Sox.