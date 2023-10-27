3 mistakes that cost the Chicago White Sox dearly in 2023
The Chicago White Sox were amongst the worst teams in the league this season. 2023 will always be remembered as one of the most horrific years in the history of the franchise. It was truly a disaster from start to finish.
Whenever there is a season this bad, and 61-101 is very bad, there are going to be a lot of people who deserve blame. There are also going to be quite a few decisions that are made that make things worse.
The White Sox had a few decisions made that cost them dearly this year. We are talking about bad trades, bad hiring, and other things as well. It is going to be a long time before they are good again.
These are the three decisions that stick out as the worst of 2023:
1. Jake Burger trade
The Chicago White Sox made a very bad decision to trade Jake Burger.
Jake Burger was a big part of the Chicago White Sox in 2023 and even before that. He was drafted and came back from some very hard injuries to come back from. His story was incredible and all fans loved him.
He was a nice kid with a good family, a marketable last name, a glowing personality, and the ability to hit baseballs to Pluto. The White Sox said no thank you and traded him for a prospect at the trade deadline.
The 2023 season was already cooked by that point but it is a trade that cost them to finish the year and it is going to continue costing them into future seasons. It was truly a bad decision no matter how you slice it.