3 mistakes that cost the Chicago White Sox dearly in 2023
3. Signing Andrew Benintendi
The White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi and it looks horrible right now.
The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi over the off-season. He had a good career split between the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and New York Yankees before joining the Chicago White Sox so it seemed like a decent signing.
The thing that made it bad was that they acted like it was this huge blockbuster deal. Benintendi’s 75 million dollar deal makes it the largest contract in White Sox history but that doesn’t mean much. All that proves is how cheap the White Sox were.
It got even worse when Benintendi put on a White Sox uniform. He had the worst year of his career by far and the White Sox suffered for it. Benintendi is proof that the batting average stat is useless because his average was fine but he was horrible.
He didn’t even play left field well which was supposed to be the one thing he’s always good at no matter how he’s swinging the bat. The White Sox could have kept Eloy Jimenez out there and it would have probably been better. Benintendi was truly bad.
Now, they are stuck with him for four more years too which makes it even worse. This is a mistake for the White Sox but the people responsible are gone. It still cost them in 2023 and will continue to cost them in 2024 and beyond unless Benintendi has a real bounce back (which never happens for White Sox players).