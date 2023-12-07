3 Orioles prospects for the White Sox to target in a Dylan Cease trade
The Chicago White Sox are likely going to trade Dylan Cease. There are a lot of rumors out there when it comes to what teams are in on him. While those rumors have slowed down as the White Sox try to remain patient to get the best price for him, moving Cease this offseason still remains incredibly likely.
One squad that keeps coming up is the Baltimore Orioles. They were an incredible team last year as they had a 101-61 record. That was the top mark in the American League and only the Atlanta Braves (104-58) were better.
When the postseason came around for Baltimore, however, their pitching fizzled out which was something that worried people heading into the playoffs. They were swept in the ALDS by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers and yielded 21 runs in the three games.
It was clear that they should have traded for Cease ahead of the trade deadline but they never did. You never know how that series would have been different had they had Cease.
The Orioles and White Sox can make a Dylan Cease trade look good
Now is their chance to make it right by trading for Cease during this off-season. The White Sox have some leverage since he is a good cost-controlled pitcher.
In 2022, Cease was the Cy Young runner-up to Justin Verlander in the American League. He went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA during this magnificent season of his.
In 2023, however, Cease fell off a little bit. He wasn't bad but his 7-9 record and 4.58 ERA weren't in the same stratosphere as the year prior. A team would be trading for him knowing that their situation is better than the White Sox and Cease would be more likely to return to form.
The White Sox should be looking to get a big return in this deal knowing the potential that Cease has. These are three Orioles prospects that they must consider bringing back if they trade Cease away: