3 Orioles prospects for the White Sox to target in a Dylan Cease trade
Jackson Holliday would give the White Sox organization a big boost
There is no reason that the White Sox shouldn't try to get the best possible return for a starting pitcher who has been as successful as Dylan Cease.
If they landed Jackson Holliday from the Baltimore Orioles, that would be about as good as it gets for the Sox. He is their number one prospect and the number one prospect in all of baseball.
Of course, Jackson is the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday who was a very good player in his own right. Now, Jackson is looking to begin a Major League career of his own.
Holliday is listed as someone who could play shortstop or second base. If the White Sox landed him, they'd probably love if he could play second so they could pair him with Colson Montgomery one day.
If Holliday wants to be a shortstop long-term, he is going to get his wish. His improved speed and quickness over the years are going to allow that.
As far as his bat goes, he delivers hard contact with regularity. MLB Pipeline has him at a 70-grade when it comes to hitting and a 55-grade when it comes to power.
He is very strong so the power comes naturally as his approach to hitting is very good. He will draw a lot of walks and won't strike out a ton. The White Sox don't have a player like him in the organization and could use one.