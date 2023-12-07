3 Orioles prospects for the White Sox to target in a Dylan Cease trade
Colton Cowser is an outfielder for the Chicago White Sox to consider
The Chicago White Sox need depth in their farm system. Adding someone like Colton Cowser would help them accomplish that goal.
Cowser is an outfielder who is currently ranked as the number two prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He is also considered to be the number 14 prospect in the league. Like Holliday, he would come to the White Sox and automatically be their number-one prospect.
The Orioles selected Cowser with the fifth overall pick of the first round in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is developing into a really good player for them but they might have to send him away if they want to take advantage of this competitive window that has just opened up for them.
In 2023, Cowser played in 87 AAA games and he was phenomenal. He slashed .300/.417/.520 with an OPS of .937. He hit 17 home runs, had 62 RBIs, and 72 runs scored. He also stole nine bases which is good to see as well.
All of this earned him a Major League call-up but he struggled once he reached that point. With the O's he played in 26 games where he slashed .115/.286/.148 with an OPS of .434. He hit safely seven times and had four RBIs to go with 15 runs scored.
He walked 64 times in AAA which is a skill of his that has already translated as he had 13 in his short MLB stint.
2024 will be all about taking that next step as a hitter at the highest level. The White Sox need as many players with Cowser's ceiling as possible so going for him in a Cease trade with Baltimore is necessary.