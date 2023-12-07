3 Orioles prospects for the White Sox to target in a Dylan Cease trade
Heston Kjerstad is an outfielder that the White Sox could use right now
Heston Kjerstad is an outfielder that the Chicago White Sox can consider from Baltimore. He is a highly skilled player who was their second overall pick of the first round in the 2020 MLB Draft. He played college baseball at the University of Arkansas.
In 2023, he played in 122 minor league games split between AA and AAA. In those games, Kjerstad slashed a combined .303/.376/.528 for an OPS of .904. He hit 21 home runs, had 55 RBIs, and scored 87 runs. It was a great year for him.
Just like Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad is someone who has already made their Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles. He did it in 2023 in addition to all of his time spent in the minors for the year.
Kjerstad played in 13 games with the Baltimore Orioles following his great Minor League season. He slashed .233/.281/.467 for an OPS of .748. He hit his first two career home runs while collecting three RBIs and three runs scored.
It isn't star production like he was giving in the minors, but he looked like he belongs in Major League Baseball. There is a lot more development to be done with him but he is looking like a fine player in their system right now.
The White Sox do not need to settle when it comes to a Dylan Cease trade. If a team doesn't give proper value for him, the White Sox can simply hold onto him and make teams even more desperate by the trade deadline. Great care should be taken by Chicago.