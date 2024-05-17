Southside Showdown
Fansided

3 other players who have surprised for the Chicago White Sox this season

By Todd Welter

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Erick Fedde

Fedde was so bad for the Washington Nationals that he had to go to Korea to reclaim his career. He was supposed to be an inning-eater on the cheap. Now he is the rotation's stopper.

He has a 2.60 ERA, 3.86 FIP, and a 0.9 fWAR this season. Opponents are hitting .203 over his past three starts. The White Sox have won five of his last six starts.

Fedde is signed through next season on a team-friendly deal. With his outstanding production and being under team control, he will be very attractive on the trade market.

For a guy who had a high risk of not pitching well again in the majors, he is setting up to bring a solid return for the White Sox once they hopefully trade him. Although, it would be a good idea to maximize his return by pairing him up with Chris Flexen or Michael Kopech to get a return much like the organization got from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.

