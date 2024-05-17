3 other players who have surprised for the Chicago White Sox this season
By Todd Welter
Garrett Crochet
Crochet pitched 73 innings before being converted to a starter this season. He went from bullpen arm and pitcher who missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery. He also had last started a game in college.
He was amazing in his first three starts, struggled in the next three, and then returned to being the stud pitcher we saw at the beginning of the season.
Crochet is off to the best start of a first-year starting pitching since Chris Sale.
Crochet keeps pitching like an ace and is under team control until 2027. He has pitched so well that the Sox should probably consider giving him an extension to buyout his arbitration years.
He has given up just one earned run this month and no runs over his past three starts. Expect Crochet to be treated with kid gloves during the season as he eases into being a full-time starter. The Sox do not want to ruin something this valuable.