3 pending free agents the White Sox must let walk
2023 has been a disaster for the Chicago White Sox. It is almost over which is good news but that also means that some off-season decisions are going to be made.
With Chris Getz as the new head of decision-making when it comes to baseball operations, he has some big moves that he needs to make.
How Getz handles it will determine the direction of the team. It should be painfully obvious what his intentions are by the time we reach December.
The White Sox have a few pending free agents on the team right now. Most of the players need a makeover at some point but these 3 free agents must be let go right when the season is done:
1. Yasmani Grandal
Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox should be separating now.
Yasmani Grandal has had nothing but ups and downs since coming over to the Chicago White Sox. 2021 was brilliant but a few different factors have led to his decline since then.
Grandal is a free agent after this season after (at the time) signing the biggest contract in the history of the organization. At this point in time, it has been proven that he isn't the same player that he once was.
There was a time when Grandal was a top-three catcher in the league. Those were fun times but we are far removed from them. This can't be a player that returns to the team.
In 2022 so far, Grandal has a slash line of .236/.312/.343 for an OPS of .654. He has hit eight home runs with 33 RBIs and 33 runs scored. He has also not been catching as often lately so his value is just low right now. He has a WAR of -0.4 this season which says it all.
It will be interesting to see if his career is over or if he will land on his feet with another team in 2024. As long as it isn't the White Sox, it would be nice to see for him.