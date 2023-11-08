3 places the Chicago White Sox better not trade Dylan Cease to
2. Cleveland Guardians
Seeing Dylan Cease on the Cleveland Guardians would be so wrong.
White Sox fans have been through a lot. They already had to see Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez play for the Cleveland Guardians last season which was painful to watch.
At least they were not going to the playoffs anyway so it wasn't as bad as it could have been. However, letting them start a season with Dylan Cease would be terrible to see.
Cleveland is a pitching factory so it would absolutely be great for Cease and his career as they know how to help guys reach their maximum potential. From a fan's point of view, it would be awful.
For all of the same reasons as Minnesota, seeing Cease play for them would be terrible. He'd come back to Chicago in a Guardians uniform and just shove. He'd also probably reach his potential again and be in the mix for the Cy Young.
It would just be so obvious that the Guardians are getting an All-Star from their bad division rival for peanuts in return. This needs to not happen.