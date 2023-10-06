3 players the Chicago White Sox did dirty during the 2023 season
3. Oscar Colas
The Chicago White Sox did Oscar Colas no favors during his rookie year.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of things that they can regret at this point in time. The way that they handled Oscar Colas in 2023 has to be near the top of that list.
Colas was the team's number two prospect coming into the year. They had a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding him during spring training as he was poised to make the team.
Eventually, he did make the team out of camp. It was unfortunate that he didn't hit the ground running in MLB but the White Sox gave him very little runway.
When Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert Jr. amongst others got called up, the White Sox were patient with them. For some reason, however, Colas was shown no patience as it wasn't long before he was back in AAA Charlotte.
It would have been much better for him to either start the year down there or stay in the big leagues and get reps. They should have never started him on the big team if they were just going to send him down at the first sign of a slump.
They did him very dirty and now it may cost Colas some of his ceiling. We can only hope that he finds a way to bounce back at some point and become a good MLB player. Everyone knows that he is talented enough to do so.