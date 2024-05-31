3 players the Chicago White Sox must cut before June is over
The Chicago White Sox are about to be playing June baseball. By now, we are starting to get an idea of each MLB team's identity.
The White Sox's identity is that they are the worst team in the league. Their pitching could be much worse but they don't hit well at all.
There are a few guys on this roster who have no business being there when the team is in the state that they are in.
Before June is over, the White Sox need to make a few drastic moves to help improve the overall vibes around the team.
Most of the fanbase has lost interest already which is horrible for the organization. To help better it, making sure these three players are gone before the end of June might help:
The Chicago White Sox don't need to have Mike Clevinger anymore
Mike Clevinger is one of the worst things to ever happen to the Chicago White Sox. He was an okay pitcher but a lot of off-the-field baggage came with him.
The team is very bad and has a lot of young players trying to develop. The White Sox don't need a guy like Clevinger around.
It felt like they were escaping him when the miserable 2023 season ended but the even worse 2024 season included the team signing him after Opening Day already happened.
It isn't even like he is pitching well this year either. He's 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.938 WHIP. His -0.2 WAR tells you just how bad he is. The White Sox are an even worse team because he's there.
They should do right now what they should have done before last year even started. They should cut Mike Clevinger before June is over.