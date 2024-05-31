3 players the Chicago White Sox must cut before June is over
There is no reason for the Chicago White Sox to keep Andrew Benintendi
The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to the largest contract in franchise history two off-seasons ago. It seemed like an okay signing at the time.
Since then, he’s been the most terrible player for the organization. He is one of the worst-qualified hitters in Major League Baseball.
On top of his bad defense this year, he’s only slashing .189/.226/.265 for an OPS of .491. He has 3 HRs, 17 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Those stats are slightly better than Maldonado’s but he wasn’t the highest-paid player either. He also doesn’t have 49 games played either.
Honestly, it is hard to see the White Sox cutting Benintendi because of his salary but it would be money better spent if he didn’t play for them anymore. It’s been that bad. The right decision is to let him go but the White Sox never makes decisions like that.
It is sad to be saying this about Benintendi who has been a great player in the league but it isn’t working out in Chicago. There are younger/better players available for them to play over Benintendi.