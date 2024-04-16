3 players the Chicago White Sox need to designate for assignment
By Todd Welter
Tim Hill
The White Sox have already moved on from veteran reliever Bryan Shaw. They need to do the same with Hill. He is struggling to get outs with an 8.31 ERA, three walks, and just two strikeouts.
The 34-year-old lefty has given up a run or more over his last five games this month. He was one of the numerous former Kansas City Royals signed in the offseason, so maybe that is why he is still on the roster while the Sox had no patience with Shaw.
Hill has never been the most effective reliever during his career. He has had three solid seasons in his six-year career, but he came to the Sox after he posted a 5.48 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP for the San Diego Padres in 2023.
His struggles from last season seemed to have followed him to Chicago. The Sox have two other southpaws in the pen with Jared Shuster and Banks.
The White Sox also have other veteran arms at Triple-A Charlotte that can be called up to try to get outs during the latter part of the game.