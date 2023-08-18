3 players that need to step up for the White Sox to contend in 2024
2. Andrew Vaughn
We can say that the Chicago White Sox need more from Andrew Vaughn.
The Chicago White Sox made Andrew Vaughn the third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Coming out of Cal, he was the best young power hitter in the country.
His development was stunted a little bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic as he didn't go through the minor leagues as most other top prospects do.
After the whole Taxi-Squad season in 2020 where the season was shortened to 60 games ended, we knew Andrew Vaughn would be coming.
He made his Major League debut in 2021 and hasn't looked back. It wasn't fair to make him switch his position a bunch during the 2021 and 2022 seasons as that probably hurt his development as well.
Now in 2023, he is finally playing his natural position of first base on a daily basis. His offense has been up and down but it is fair to say that he hasn't lived up to expectations yet.
He hasn't been bad by any means but the White Sox need more from him. If the White Sox actually think they are contending in 2024, they are banking on a big Andrew Vaughn season.