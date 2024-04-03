3 players who will not make it through the season for the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are a team that’s in a state of rebuilding and retooling.
Honestly, they aren’t going to do that well this year and fans realize this. Their roster leaves us scratching our heads. Some of us wonder just why some of the players that they have on the roster are there. And of those that are there, which ones are going to be there at the end of the season?
It’s tough to tell.
This team is kind of a hodgepodge of different types of players that represent different skill levels. The key is putting it all together and while there are some good things possible, putting it all together isn’t going to happen completely this season.
Baseball players come and go. What you see on the field for the Sox to start the season isn’t going to be what you see on the field at the end of it. Guys are going to leave, and new guys are going to come in.
For this post, we are going to talk about those guys that might leave the White Sox before the season is over. Three guys are pegged to be players that could end up leaving the White Sox before the end of this season. Two of them are fairly certain to leave this year, but one is up in the air and may surprise some folks.