3 players the Chicago White Sox should promote soon
2. Jared Kelley
The Chicago White Sox should consider moving Jared Kelley up.
The Chicago White Sox drafted Jared Kelley in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. They were really happy with that selection when it happened.
Since then, however, he has continued to fall down the prospect rankings and is now sitting at number 13. There is still hope for him to beocme a good player one day though.
Right now, Kelley is in A+ where he is playing for the Winston-Salem Dash. So far, he is having an okay start but it might help him to finally advance him out of that level.
It will be fun to see if they can get him really going in AA ball. If he goes up there and pitches well, people might think that he can come up one day and be an impact player.
There is a lot of work to do but it would be nice to see them do something to help him grow. The White Sox have been horrible at developing prospects so it might be time to make a change.