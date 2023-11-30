3 players the White Sox may trade at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox may trade some fan favorites at the Winter Meetings
There are going to be some big changes made to the Chicago White Sox after their abysmal 61-101 season that they just completed in 2023. They weren't bad on purpose with a brighter future in mind. They wanted to be good and were anything but so that is why there is this massive overhaul coming.
Chris Getz is the new man in charge and there have already been a few changes made. Guys like Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Liam Hendriks, and Yasmani Grandal won't be brought back.
They have already traded Aaron Bummer as well so the core of the team is already in transition. That is especially true after Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn were dealt at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. It hasn't been easy and there are still more tough decisions to come.
The Winter Meetings are going to kick off next week. The White Sox are certainly not going there to be one of the big-time buyers. However, they might want to make big trades to improve their future. These are three big-time names that could be moved:
Eloy Jimenez is a big bat that could be moved at the Winter Meetings
If another team in Major League Baseball were smart, they'd be all over Eloy Jimenez. He could low-key be one of the top bats available at all this off-season.
There are going to be some names that switch teams that may have bigger "money value" than Jimenez but they might not be as good.
Jimenez's only problem is his health. He has had big-time injuries or health issues that caused him to miss a large number of games in every season except 2020. That was also a short 60-game season so he didn't have time to get hurt that year.
Throughout his career, his numbers are very good when he's on the field. He has a career slash line of .275/.324/.487 for an OPS of .811. He has 89 home runs, 275 RBIs, and 208 runs scored over his 436 games played.
He is worth the risk for a contender. If the White Sox are serious about moving him, they better be getting a really nice return. A team's top-three prospect should absolutely be in play otherwise they should just keep him. He can be a consequential hitter every day if he stays healthy.