3 players the White Sox may trade at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox may trade some fan favorites at the Winter Meetings
Luis Robert Jr. is someone that teams are going to try and land in a trade
There are a lot of people who would hate if the Chicago White Sox traded Luis Robert Jr and rightfully so. He is one of the most gifted athletes in the history of the franchise.
Earlier in the off-season, they mentioned Robert as the one player that they don't want to trade. That makes no sense after a 61-101 season though because nothing should be off the table following a year like that.
He was also healthy over a full season for the first time in his career. He showed what he can do when fully healthy as he was a borderline MVP candidate.
He ended up coming in 12th place for the award thanks to his .264/.315/.542 slash line, .857 OPS, 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. Between that, his elite defense, and his WAR of 5.0, the White Sox have a truly elite player here.
With all that in mind, what if he gets really hurt again? Then all of his trade value is gone. This doesn't mean that the White Sox will or should trade Robert Jr. but it should mean that they consider it over the Winter Meetings. They'd be smart to see what kinds of offers are out there.