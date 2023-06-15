3 players the White Sox should move on from to save their season
2. Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus has no position on the Chicago White Sox going forward.
Elvis Andrus did amazing things with the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He was great when he was acquired after Tim Anderson went down.
They ended up missing the playoffs anyway but he was a big reason why they had a chance late into September. Once the season ended, it felt necessary to bring him back.
It took almost all off-season to get the deal done but Andrus is back with the White Sox. Unfortunately, this year hasn't been more of the same for him.
Andrus has been terrible. His batting average is down to .195 and his WAR is -0.5. His OPS is .518 and he mostly plays out of position defensively. There isn't much for him anymore.
Although the replacement options aren't much better, they are younger with possibly brighter futures. Moving on from Andrus is something they should be doing as soon as possible.