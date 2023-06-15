3 players the White Sox should move on from to save their season
3. Aaron Bummer
The Chicago White Sox finally need to move on from Aaron Bummer.
The Chicago White Sox have had an up and down year with their bullpen. One pitcher who is expected to be great is Aaron Bummer.
There was a point where he was one of the best relievers in the league. That is simply not the case anymore. He is actually one of the worst in the league now.
His ERA is up to 7.40 with a WHIP of 1.548. He allows a lot of traffic on the base paths and it comes back to bite the White Sox a lot.
He has 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched which is fine but he can't get batters out enough without the strikeout. His WAR is down to -0.5 as a result. The White Sox need to move on right now.