3 players the White Sox must trade this off-season
3. Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn has to be someone that the White Sox consider moving.
Andrew Vaughn is a good baseball player. He also has been better than Jose Abreu this season who left first base open for Vaughn by taking a contract with the Houston Astros. He had the best year of his career in 2023 despite playing for a bad team.
Despite all of these nice things said about Andrew Vaughn, he was underwhelming in 2023. He was expected to become the best hitter on this team but he really wasn't close to being that guy. Jake Burger outperformed him and he was traded to the Miami Marlins at the deadline.
Now, the White Sox should consider trading Andrew Vaughn. There are absolutely some teams that would give up something to get a good young hitter like Vaughn. That team that potentially acquires him also didn't use a third overall pick on him so they would not feel underwhelmed by him with his current production.
Like the other two players on the list, it would be tough to see him go to another team. Considering where this team was two years ago, it is straight-up sad. We can only hope that if they do make trades like that, they get some help for the future in return.