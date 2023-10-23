3 players who could play second base for the White Sox in 2024
2. Jonathan India
The Chicago White Sox could use a player like Jonathan India next year.
The 2021 Rookie of the Year has had many up-and-down moments in his three-year major league campaign. His 2022 was to be forgotten and his 2023 numbers looked similar to what he did in his rookie season.
India has a lot of baseball left to play in his career and if the White Sox have any interest in him, the contract would most likely be pricey, at least when it comes to their budget versus the rest of the league.
India is an underrated defensive player and his bat has the potential to be all-star level. India has two seasons with 15 or more home runs and 60 or more runs batted in, and that's something the White Sox haven't gotten from the second base position in a very long time.
India is arbitration eligible in 2024 and won't be a true free agent until 2027. The White Sox would need to make a trade.