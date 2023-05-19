3 players who will become available for trade if White Sox stay out of contention
3. Tim Anderson
A Tim Anderson trade would shake up the entire Major League world.
Tim Anderson is an elite player and has been for a very long time now. He dealt with some injury trouble in 2022 but he is usually the model of consistency.
Anderson is (when everything is going well for him) one of the best pure hitters in the game right now. His ability to reach base via a hit is unlike anything in the White Sox lineup. Although he gets a bad rap, a lot of stats support the fact that he is also a pretty good defensive shortstop as well.
The White Sox have never handed out a contract north of 100 million dollars. They are one of three teams that can say that (which is not a compliment). Tim is going to be someone commanding that kind of money and it feels unlikely that the White Sox are going to give it to him.
If they aren't, they need to trade him. There are plenty of teams out there who could use him in a variety of different ways. A team like the Los Angeles Dodgers would make a lot of sense. Maybe even one of these pitchers could be packaged with him in a blockbuster.
It is sad that we are talking about trading these guys instead of them retiring in White Sox colors but it is what it is. Unfortunately, this is the state of the franchise right now.