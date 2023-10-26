3 potential replacements for Pedro Grifol as White Sox manager
2. Gabe Kapler
The Chicago White Sox should consider hiring someone like Gabe Kapler.
The Chicago White Sox need to consider someone on the younger side that has been good. Gabe Kapler is someone that might be able to help them.
He has previously managed the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants. The Giants let him go here in 2023 after they were a bit underwhelming.
The Giants did have one incredible year under Kapler though as they led the league in wins during the 2021 season. His team got a little old on paper as time went on which makes the lack of playoff success look obvious.
If he came to a team like the White Sox, he might be able to help them try to take a step. If the team plans on trying to contend again in 2024, right or wrong, Kapler should be someone that they consider.
There are plenty of players on this team that would benefit from the 2021 Manager of the Year. He has a lot of experience as a player too which includes a World Series title with the 2004 Boston Red Sox.
As a manager, he is 456-411 for a .526 winning percentage. Going over .500 is not in the White Sox blood so Kapler might be able to help them get there.