3 potential trade offers the Chicago White Sox could get from the New York Yankees for All-Star Garrett Crochet
By Todd Welter
Here are what three trade packages the Yankees could offer the Sox to get them to move their ace...
This is a mix of the Greinke deal where the Diamondbacks were able to land Houston's No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, and No. 22 prospects with the Reds getting what turned out to be their top prospect, No. 6, No. 15, and another prospect from the Mariners.
The Yankees are reported to be willing to part with their second-best prospect Spencer Jones, but he will be part of another trade package discussed later.
For the sake of this exercise, this is the Sox getting the Yankees' No. 3 prospect in Hampton, No. 4 prospect in Arias along with the No. 15 and No. 22 prospects in Vivas and Vrieling.
It's not exactly a thrilling package considering the Sox have plenty of pitching. Hampton fits the same type of prospect profile that the team currently has in Drew Thorpe. The only difference is Hampton does not have a devastating changeup.
He does have good spin rates on his pitches and is the No. 81 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. An injury just now has him pitching again this season. He did strike out 145 hitters between High-A and Double-A last season.
Arias is 19 with the potential to be a consistent 30-30 guy. He is struggling right now at Low-A ball with a .224/.325/.360 slash line and has 127 strikeouts. He must learn some plate discipline but he did have a .505 slugging percentage last year in the Florida Complex League.
Vivas is an on-base machine with a .394 percentage at Triple-A. He also has some pop in his bat although his not the fastest guy on the basepath nor does he have a rifle arm in the field.
Vrieling has a high ERA at Double-A right now, but his curve and slider are considered plus pitches.