3 potential trade offers the Chicago White Sox could get from the New York Yankees for All-Star Garrett Crochet
By Todd Welter
This one comes from Yanks Go Yard site expert and co-host of the Baseball Insiders podcast, Adam Weinrib. The feeling in New York is that if Crochet is going to be a reliever now and then a starter for two more seasons, giving up four prospects might be too much.
That does not mean Crochet is not worth two top prospects according to my conversations with Adam.
He is willing to part with Hampton and the Yankees' second-best prospect, Spencer Jones. For a while, Jones seemed like a sacred cow, but it sounds like the Yanks are willing to part with him.
Jones is the 73rd-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is a huge, left-handed hitter. He is having a down year at Double-A with a .238 average and a .716 OPS. He has already struck out a 129 times.
He still has immense potential and has tremendous power.
Mayea is the Yankees' ninth-ranked prospect. He is a raw 18-year-old hitter who is being compared to Gary Sheffield. He would not provide immediate help, but he has a high ceiling and the Sox could some more prospects like that.
This offer comes on the recommendation of Locked On Yankees co-host Brian McKeon.
Rice might be the Yankees 12th-rated prospect but he has gotten to the big leagues and has hit in the minors.
McKeon did not want to give up Jones for Crochet's services. So getting a player who can help right away and Hampton would be the trade off. The Sox would still get the potential Arias.
Then McKeon was willing to throw in a prospect with high upside but lower ranked. Lara is 18 with a ton of upside so he would fit that throw in/scratch-off lottery ticket prospect.
Looking at these three packages, the Yankees are a solid match. However, the Baltimore Orioles or Los Angeles Dodgers might be able to provide some impact bats that fit the Sox needs.