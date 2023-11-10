3 realistic replacements for Jason Benetti as White Sox announcer
2. Mike Monaco
Mike Monaco is someone that could be a great White Sox announcer.
Mike Monaco is someone who already lives in Chicago so he could be considered for this job as the play-by-play guy for the White Sox.
Monaco currently works for ESPN where he is a play-by-play announcer. He is also the alternate voice of the Boston Red Sox on NESN.
There have also been instances where he replaced Jason Benetti in the White Sox booth when he was away. It would be an easy transition for him to do this job as he has done it before.
Monaco is well qualified and learned his trade well. He went to Notre Dame which isn't far away from Chicago either.
He clearly is a part of this city and is a great candidate for this job. Between the ties, experience, and living there already, he is an incredibly realistic candidate.