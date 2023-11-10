3 realistic replacements for Jason Benetti as White Sox announcer
3. Connor McKnight
Connor McKnight could absolutely be the next voice of the White Sox.
Connor McKnight has called White Sox games on the radio and on TV. He is currently the head of the postgame shows on the radio for ESPN 1000.
Len Kasper is going to stay in his seat as the radio play-by-play guy which means that the TV opening is there for McKnight to consider.
If the White Sox wanted a guy like him, he has a ton of experience doing broadcasting in this city and would be perfect for the job.
Just like the other two candidates, McKnight lives in Chicago. He is a big White Sox fan and sometimes that is nice to have in an announcer too.
All of these guys would bring something unique to the table. We are going to miss Benetti as a fanbase but we can hope that his replacement is halfway decent. Of all the realistic possibilities, these three would make a ton of sense.