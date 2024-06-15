3 reasons the Chicago White Sox should not bring back Jose Abreu
By Todd Welter
Jose Abreu will always be a legend on the Southside of Chicago. The former three-time All-Star and 2020 AL MVP for the Chicago White Sox was one of the few draws the team had during the rebuild days of the past decade.
It was tough to see him be allowed to walk away from the franchise after the 2022 season because the previous front-office leadership wanted to give Andrew Vaughn the first base job full-time. Vaughn has been nothing more than a replacement-level player at his best and someone who should be sent to Triple-A at his worst.
You never had that with Abreu after he took over first base from the iconic Paul Konerko. However, Father Time has caught up with El Pito this season and his season has gone so poorly that the Houston Astros released the White Sox icon.
There is a call within the Sox fanbase that the team should bring him back to Chicago so he can finish out his career.
The sentimental reasons and bringing back a name during a historically awful season make sense. That is about the only reasons to bring him back as there are three reasons he should not reunite with the club where he became a star.
The White Sox have already wasted our time with unproductive veterans this season.
Martin Maldonado is the worst hitter in baseball with his average being well below .100. It is bad enough that he is an automatic out, but he is also taking away precious development time from Korey Lee.
Mike Clevinger, Michael Soroka, and Brad Keller have also taken away precious starts that could have benefited Nick Nastrini's and Jonathan Cannon's development. About the only veterans working out are Tommy Pham and Paul DeJong.
Heck, they demoted Jordan Leasure for veteran Chad Kuhl instead of seeing if the rookie bullpen arm could bounce back from adversity.
The Sox should not waste Andrew Vaughn's recent strong hitting and Gavin Sheets' ability to get on base with another veteran who is clearly in decline even if Abreu is an icon. Had the White Sox not wasted so much time on bad veteran players, then fine, a reunion would be a nice idea.