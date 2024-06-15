3 reasons the Chicago White Sox should not bring back Jose Abreu
By Todd Welter
Let Abreu see if he can turn things around with a contender and have a shot at a championship.
This is the unselfish take.
Abreu did a lot of losing on the Southside until 2020. From 2014-2019, the Sox were either middling or tanking. When the contention window finally opened, the Sox won two playoff games between 2020-21 and then sunk back into mediocrity in 2022.
The Sox have been losers ever since he left for Houston last year, but Abreu is not going to be able to turn this team's fortunes around. This is a lost season with no hope of October baseball. Let's not make Jose a loser again.
It would be nice to see Abreu do what Albert Pujols did at the end of his career when he was released by the Los Angeles Angels and joined a contender. Pujols found a way to right his season in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a shot at a championship.
It would be nice to see Abreu follow that path and get a shot at a World Series title after he experienced a lot of losing on the Southside.