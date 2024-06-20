3 reasons the Chicago White Sox should trade Garrett Crochet and the holes in them
By Todd Welter
The White Sox have plenty of young pitching prospects to make up for the potential loss of Crochet.
The hope of the White Sox returning to being competitive by 2026 lies within the young pitching prospects they have.
Cannon's developmental trajectory is pointing up. Nastrini has not looked great during his two brief tours of duty with the big-league club. If he can figure out his command issues, his stuff gives him the chance to be a solid starting pitcher. Drew Thorpe showed he could reach his floor during his first career start.
The starting rotation at Double-A Birmingham is brimming with hope. Noah Schultz is doing well despite only being allowed to throw four innings once a week. Jairo Iriarte, Ky Bush, Jake Eder, and Mason Adams are putting together really good outings. Grant Taylor is at Low-A who is showing a ton of promise.
Plus, the Sox can leverage a good pitching prospect in a deal for Crochet or out of the other veteran players they have to offer.
Here are the two holes in that reason...
The first hole is not all of these pitching prospects are going to pan out. With Bannister being a pitcher whisperer along with a development plan that makes sense--use Double-A to develop them since there are only so many pitches in those arms--there is comfort in knowing that the organization is capable of developing some more starters.
The history of the game shows that injuries or other reasons are going to get in the way of some of these arms having success at the big-league level or reaching it in the first place. Others might turn out to be nothing more than bullpen arms.
Some of these young arms might have to be leveraged to possibly acquire pieces for the next good team.
The better idea is to build the rotation around Crochet especially since as mentioned earlier, the franchise does not like to pay a lot for pitching. The Sox could have a homegrown rotation on the cheap with possibly only Crochet making millions for the next couple of years based on the hope he is signed to an extension.