3 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't go to the 2024 playoffs
The Chicago White Sox won't be a playoff team in 2024 for a variety of reasons.
The pitching staff of the White Sox is nowhere near good enough
Garrett Crochet is going to be the Opening Day starter for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. That is insane because it shows how pathetic the pitching depth is on this team.
Make no mistake about it, Crochet was incredible during spring training. He deserves praise for it too. However, they are bad enough to have him start the first game of the season and that is a problem.
Crochet hasn’t started a game since college. The last team he went four or more innings against was the Florida Gators. He isn’t set up for success now in 2024.
Michael Kopech wasn’t even good enough to stay in the rotation. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dylan Cease are all gone. Other teams in the league are going to take advantage of this putrid staff and the White Sox will be terrible because of it.
You don’t make the playoffs with bad pitching and the White Sox pitchers are overall worse than bad. By the end of the year, the numbers aren’t going to be pretty.