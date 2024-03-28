3 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't go to the 2024 playoffs
The Chicago White Sox won't be a playoff team in 2024 for a variety of reasons.
The Chicago White Sox play in a division where every team is better than them
The Chicago White Sox play in the AL Central Division. This is often seen as the worst division in baseball and it is for good reason. The Minnesota Twins won it with ease in 2023 and it is usually between them and the Cleveland Guardians.
At this point, the White Sox are even worse than the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals who both look poised to take big steps this year. Last place is a very likely spot for this squad.
When the rest of the division cares about winning at the top more than the White Sox, the postseason chances aren’t going to be very high at all. You can’t overcome being the 5th best team in your division.
When the teams in your division beat you up that badly, the playoffs are hardly realistic. Other divisions will pump out multiple playoff teams via the Wild Card too which makes the AL as a whole even more competitive. The White Sox will be eliminated (for all intents and purposes) by the start of June.