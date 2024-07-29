3 reasons to feel underwhelmed by the return the Chicago White Sox got in 3-team deal with NL contenders
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox were expected to be major players at the trade deadline.
After being quiet during a busy weekend of trades, general manager Chris Getz pulled off his first major trade deadline deal.
There was a lot of confusion as to what the exact return was for the White Sox.
The Sox ended up getting Miguel Vargas, who ended the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Dodgers' third-ranked prospect. He fits the front office's desire to get a young bat that is near or at the major league level. Albertus and Perez are both 19 with a lot of upside and will report to Low-A Kannapolis.
Both were among LA's top 30 prospects, so it is not like the White Sox got some fringe prospects. It is more like they received high-risk, high-reward, and highly-regarded prospects.
Plus, it would not be a White Sox trade without cash considerations. This organization loves cash to be included in the deal and maybe it is because they are not bringing in much cash. Maybe this was a salary dump for the lack of return on players.