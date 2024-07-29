3 reasons to feel underwhelmed by the return the Chicago White Sox got in 3-team deal with NL contenders
By Todd Welter
However, this deal seems very underwhelming for three reasons...
The White Sox get just three prospects and maybe a fourth for three big-league players.
Fedde may not be a name-brand pitcher, but he also had the highest fWAR among pitchers available on the trade market that was certain to be moved. The hope was he would return at least two or three prospects by himself.
The Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros were all rumored to be interested in Fedde. The Brewers and Guardians have better depth in the farm system among the hitters they have.
Kopech has been inconsistent, but he has been pitching much better recently that he could have fetched maybe a higher-ranked prospect on his own as well. It just feels a bit light especially when it comes to the next reason.
The St. Louis Cardinals get two solid players from the White Sox without giving up anything to the Southsiders.
It seems a bit lopsided that the Cardinals get to enjoy the most benefits from this deal while not having to send the Sox a single prospect.
There were rumors the Sox were going to get youngster Jordan Walker in a deal for Fedde. Not only do the Sox not get a young player with upside, but the Sox have to send the Cardinals cash. It is most likely to cover the bonus Tommy Pham is getting for being traded.
Still, it would have been nice for the Cardinals to see even a scratch-off prospect in this deal.